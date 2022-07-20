'She Always Followed Her Heart': Mahesh Bhatt on Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi Love Affair

Sushmita Sen is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. The glamorous diva has cultivated a loyal fan base through her acting chops and charming personality. Recently, Lalit Modi revealed that he was dating Sushmita Sen via a social media post. Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have grabbed the headlines and the couple is trending on social media.

The news of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s relationship has generated tremendous buzz on social media. Since Lalit Modi’s surprise announcement, opinions have been divided over their relationship. While some netizens have supported the actress for living life on her terms, others have been critical of the unconventional pairing.

Now, Mahesh Bhatt has given his opinion on Sushmita Sen’s relationship with Lalit Modi. In an interview with ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt said, “I always remember her fondly. She was an unusual girl. What I salute her for is that she has lived her life on her terms. She has the guts to live on her dictates. My personal belief is that we must in the second decade of the 21st century give human beings the right to live life on their terms. I think she has always been a person who has followed her heart and lived her life on her terms.”

Going by his comments, it seems that Mahesh Bhatt has tremendous respect for the former Miss Universe. In his interview, Mahesh also opened up about Sushmita’s past relationship with Vikram Bhatt.

It is worth noting that Sushmita has cemented her place in the industry with her superlative work in films like Main Hoon Na and Biwi No. 1. On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the Disney plus Hotstar web series Aarya 2. The thrilling web series got rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

