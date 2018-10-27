English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
She Can't Fast This Time, But I Will: Ayushmann's Heartfelt Post for Tahira on Karva Chauth
As if he couldn't get any cuter or more doting, Ayushmann Khurrana proves he is the best husband yet again--- he has just revealed that he will be fasting for the long life of his wife Tahira Kashyap.
Image Courtesy: Tahira Kashyap/ Instagram
As if he couldn't get any cuter or more doting, Ayushmann Khurrana proves he is the best husband yet again--- he has just revealed that he will be fasting for the good health and long life of his wife Tahira Kashyap, who was recently detected with Stage 0 breast cancer, on the occasion of Karva Chauth.
The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Tahira's initial, 'T' written in Hindi with henna on his palm. Ayushmann also mentioned that since Tahira couldn't observe the fast this time, he would do it for her.
“T= Tahira,” he wrote on the post. “She can’t fast this time. But I will. For her good health and long life. #karwachauth,” he added.
On September 14th, Tahira was diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. She was in stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.
Later, Tahira announced it on Instagram. She compared herself to Hollywood celebs Kardashians and Angelina Jolie. She wrote, "I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela Anderson is passe. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)."
She also cautioned her fans to check for any signs and symptoms of breast cancer. "This obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect its unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined."
Ayushmann also talked about his wife and her battle with cancer. Revealing that they came to know about the 'big C' on his birthday, the actor told Mid-day, "We had to maintain a happy life state to deal with it. In fact, after we got to know about her condition, we went to see Manmarziyaan that evening. We told ourselves, that we can't go home and cry about it. It's better to go for a film. So, we watched the film, came back and got the date for her operation."
The actor also spoke how stressful it was for him to manage the shoots and spend time with Tahira. He said, "I went without sleep for seven days. But, we had promised ourselves that we'd maintain a positive attitude. We got to know of the cancer early. So, we decided to celebrate the silver lining."
#KarvaChauth pic.twitter.com/MDFtUPQrqN— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 27, 2018
