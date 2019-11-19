She Has Her Own Individuality, Says Shahid Kapoor About Mira Rajput

Bollywood's one of the most loved couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have completed four years of togetherness now. While Delhi girl Mira wasn't from Bollywood like Shahid and his family, she still managed to blend in well with the industry, appearing confidently in the public eye as well as on various shows.

Shahid confessed that it was something he was already aware about since the beginning. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said, “Yes, I realised it on the first day itself – when we got done with the marriage rituals and stepped out for some pictures. I remember looking at us together, and at that moment itself, I knew that she has her own individuality.”

Shahid then recounted looking at them together in the pictures, and was overcome by the epiphany that Mira has her own individuality. “Later too, when we came to Mumbai and hosted a small get-together for friends and some people from the [film] fraternity, she was extremely comfortable,” he added.

The Udta Punjab actor says that it was not due to a conscious change that Mira brought in herself, but something she carried all along. “Mira doesn’t feel the need to change and adjust. She is who she is, and people like her for that. She has never tried to be someone else and that’s a great thing about her. I always knew that she is going to find her own space and will become her own person.”

The actor further praised her for her personality since it draws curiosity among people. Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015 and are parents to two kids Misha and Zain.

After the success of his last movie Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his next, which is a remake of the Telugu movie Jersey and will be titled the same. The movie co-stars Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. The movie will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original film.

