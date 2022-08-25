She-Hulk Ep 2 Review: Marvel Doesn't Waste Time To Connect New MCU Series With Shang-Chi

Before we proceed with the She-Hulk Episode 2 review, a warning: Spoilers ahead. The second episode of She-Hulk dropped on Thursday and it doesn’t waste time in connecting Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) with Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if she doesn’t want to. The new episode began with the aftermath of Jen’s epic reveal of her alter-ego in court seen in the first episode.

While she is the newest superhero in town and a party is hosted in her honour, Jen soon loses her job owing to the drama that was created in court. She soon becomes a liability in the eyes of her company and they show her the exit door. While she starts knocking doors of other law firms, she is rejected time after time. To make things worse, she had to face her family, who were curious about her alter-identity and asked several uncomfortable questions.

She eventually lands at a bar she frequents and to her surprise, Holden Holliway (Steve Coulter) appears as her saviour. The partner at GLK&H offers her a job at the company’s newest division, the superhuman law division and her first case land her in a tough spot owing to the person she is asked to represent — yes! Abomination (Tim Roth) is back. Locked up in a super safe security cell, he wants to get out and start life afresh and this time, he holds no grudges against the Hulk.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO:

Instead, we learn that the Abomination and the Hulk have mended their past. This helps Jen to take on the case. However, as her luck would have it, Abomination escapes from jail. A leaked video reveals that Abomination has ended up in a fighting ring.

Now, here’s where the series takes an interesting turn. Abomination is fighting none other than Wong. A close look at the clip would reveal that the supposed leaked video inserted into the series is a scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. Thus confirming that not only are the events of She-Hulk parallelly running alongside Shang-Chi’s timeline but there is also a likelihood of the series crossing paths with the MCU film at some point.

She-Hulk Ep 2 Review:

She-Hulk maintains the pace, much like its first episode. Despite a number of events unfolding through the episode, the crisp writing and focus on Jennifer/She-Hulk help the episode to sail to the end. However, Tatiana Maslany still doesn’t hold a strong screen presence as the She-Hulk. While her human avatar is fun to watch, the CGI on She-Hulk and her performance as the superhero still need a little more polishing. Here’s hoping the third episode pushes the envelope.

She-Hulk episode 2 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here