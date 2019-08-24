She Hulk, Ms Marvel, WandaVision, Loki Among New Titles to Stream on Disney+

Marvel had a rocky time last week after the messy custody fight with Disney and Sony over Spider-Man made headlines around the world. But with Marvel chief Kevin Feige taking centre-stage at Disney's D23 conference, a few big announcements were made regarding his new role as Marvel programming’s head at Disney+.

The streaming service, which is set to debut in November, has an interesting line-up of several stellar shows, some which are:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Emily VanCamp will be reprising her role as former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and Peggy Carter’s descendant Sharon Carter. Wyatt Russell is joining the cast as a new character called John Walker. Daniel Brühl will also reprise his role of Baron Zemo, the villain from Captain America: Civil War. The show is expected to premiere in late 2020.

Loki

Filmmaker Kate Herron (of Sex Education fame) will be directing all six episodes of the show which will have Loki move through time and hopefully answer where he went after Endgame.

WandaVision

A new teaser showing lovers Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) from their time in the MCU was released. It was put together with footage from the classic 1960s sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show featuring Mary Tyler Moore’s character Laura Petrie worrying that she and her husband weren’t who they thought they were.

What If...?

Marvel's first animated series will see a number of MCU actors lending their voices to stories hosted by Jeffrey Wright’s character from The Watcher.

Ms Marvel

Teenage American-Muslim superhero Kamala Khan will be getting her own show on Disney+ along with a larger role in the MCU on the big screen.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight will get his own Disney+ series. The character is a boxer in the comics who may be a descendent of Egyptian deity Khonshu and develops a dissociative identity disorder.

She Hulk

In the comic books, She Hulk is Jennifer Walters a.k.a. Bruce Banner’s cousin, who gets his Hulk powers, courtesy an emergency blood transfusion.

