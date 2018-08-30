English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan Confirms Marriage Plans With Girlfriend Natasha Dalal: I'm Totally for It
In a first, actor Varun Dhawan opens up about this longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal and his plans of getting married.
Varun Dhawan has been dating his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal for over a decade now. Though their relationship is no secret, the 31-year-old actor had never confirmed it, until now.
In a recent interview with Filmfare, the Badlapur actor spoke at length about his ladylove, their relationship, her influence on him and why it took him so long to accept it publicly.
Talking about her, he said, “I have someone, who isn’t with me just because I’m an actor. It’s amazing to have someone like that in your life. We bond over each other and that’s the main thing. We’ve known each other for too long, so the connection is deep. It’s like family. It’s always been so.”
"My first love is films and everyone in my life knows that. After that comes Natasha, my family, and my friends. I just don't make relationships to let go of them." He further added his thoughts about marriage saying, "I'm for it. I don't know when. But I'm totally for it for sure."
Then why he never spoke about her until now? Revealing that it was Natasha who was uncomfortable with the idea, he said: “Everyone is not born in the industry. So everyone’s not as excited to be part of the glamour world.”
On Natasha’s reaction to rumors of his link-ups with heroines, he said, “She doesn’t react. Honestly, it doesn’t matter now. She’s read so many stories. Even when I’m with her, there’s a story of me being somewhere else. She’s grown used to it by now. We’ve never let that be part of our relationship.”
Varun also revealed that he did off-beat films like Badlapur and October because Natasha likes watching such kind of cinema. Is marriage on the cards then? “I’m for it. I don’t know when. But I’m totally for it for sure,” he said.
