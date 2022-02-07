'She Never Treated Us Like Servants': Lata Mangeshkar's Househelps

“Nobody can be like her," said the househelps of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday, aged 92. They add that Lata Didi never considered them her servants and never talked to them in an angry tone.

Suman Salve, one of her house helps, said that when she got a heart attack five months ago, Didi called the doctor to ensure I received good treatment. Salve said that she was at Didi’s residence when she had a heart attack and she saved her life.

Didi’s last rites were performed in the evening at Shivaji Park. Salve said that she had been working at Didi’s residence since Indira Gandhi’s time when Lata’s mother Mai was there. Salved added that she saw the legendary singer last time at her house a month ago. She went there after her treatment. She said that Didi never treated them like servants. Didi used to call her Mausi Bai affectionately.

Salve mentioned that there was no human being like Didi and will never be. She said that Didi always treated them with respect and took care of their smallest needs. “She would give us clothes and food," Salve said.

Another house help Pushpa Nabar said that she had been working at Didi’s house for the past two decades. She used to take care of Didi before going on a long leave due to the pandemic. Even Pushpa added that nobody could ever be like Lata Ji.

