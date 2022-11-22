'She Was Committed To Her Art': Madhuri Dixit Nene on Choreographer Saroj Khan

It’s the 74th birth anniversary of the late Saroj Khan, who epitomised the very best in the craft of dancing. The ace Bollywood choreographer has received adulation from audiences for her dance and choreography. Among all the artists, Masterji — as she was fondly known — had the most fulfilling partnership of her life with actress Madhuri Dixit Nene. The choreographer-actress duo has given the audience several hit numbers, like Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, among others. Recently, Madhuri recalled her association with Saroj and said that the late choreographer was extremely committed to her art.

The Devdas actress recalled that Saroj left no stone unturned in making her comfortable on the sets. According to Madhuri, Saroj used to painstakingly teach her every single move. However strict the late choreographer was, she also didn’t hesitate to scold Madhuri if there was any lag on her part.

Apart from this, Madhuri recounted how she and Masterji enjoyed a loving bond, not only professionally but personally as well. She reminisced about these moments in an episode from the reality show, Dance Deewane 3. The Bucket List actress was asked by host Bharti Singh whether she was scolded by Saroj. Madhuri replied, “Hann khaayi hai daat bhi khaayi hai. Ek baar mujhe daat diya kyuki main ro padi kyuki mere director ne mujhe daat diya tha. Toh mere aankhon mein aansun aagaye the aur woh daatti hai, ‘Ro kyu rahi ho? Rone nahi kabhi life mein’. She used to give me that strength on the sets. Bohut bohut bohut unko yaad karti hun (Yes, I have been scolded by her. Once she reprimanded me because I was crying after the director scolded me. So I welled up, that’s why she scolded me and said, ‘Why are you crying? Never cry like this in your life).”

Madhuri and Saroj teamed up last in the film Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman. Saroj choreographed her for the song Tabaah Ho Gaye. Singer Shreya Ghoshal’s soulful vocals were the highlight of this number. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics for the song, and its music was composed by Pritam. Despite Kalank being a box-office disappointment, this song struck a chord with the audience.

