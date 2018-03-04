GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
She Was My Childhood, Reason I Became an Actor: Priyanka Chopra Pens Emotional Tribute to Sridevi

Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning in a bathtub at a hotel in Dubai on February 24 in Dubai and her body was brought back by husband Boney Kapoor and stepson Arjun Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
She Was My Childhood, Reason I Became an Actor: Priyanka Chopra Pens Emotional Tribute to Sridevi
Image: Yogen Shah
The untimely demise of Bollywood icon Sridevi left entire country in shock. As her fans all over the world continue to mourn her death, global actor Priyanka Chopra has penned a beautiful eulogy for the iconic actor in Time Magazine.

Calling Sridevi her inspiration to become an actor, Chopra wrote, "She was my childhood, and one of the big reasons I became an actor. To refer to all of us as mere fans would be a disservice to her." She also recalled her first reaction after hearing the news of her demise and how it left her stunned.

"When the news first broke of her passing, I was immobilized. All I could do then was listen to songs from her films, revisit her interviews and watch her iconic scenes over and over again. I knew I was not alone; millions were feeling that exact emotion of shock and loss. Her connection with the audience was so strong that each one of us has special memories linked to her." she wrote.

Priyanka also recollected her last memory with the actor on a red-carpet last year and how the late actor couldn't stop talking about her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. She added, "She left us too soon. My last memory of her is a red-carpet moment last December. In the frenzy of flashbulbs and whirring cameras, she pulled me into a tight hug and spoke lovingly and excitedly about her two daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi. Her family was her life. She left me feeling warm and fuzzy, and with a promise to meet again."

Praising India's first female superstar, the Quantico actor wrote, "Everyone wanted her and wanted to be like her. She could be childlike, grown up, funny, serious, beguiling, sexy—she was the ultimate actor."

Ending the beautiful tribute, Chopra compared Sridevi to an angel writing, "But angels don’t pass on. They just shine brighter in another realm—so I will always look out for her in the sky."




| Edited by: Sameeksha
