'She was Shaken, Silent': Anupam Kher Explains Mother's Reaction to The Kashmir Files

Actor Anupam Kher, who plays Pushkar Nath, a displaced Kashmiri Pandit and victim of the insurgency in The Kashmir Files, recently spoke about his mother, Dulari’s, reaction to the film.

In a conversation with Aditya Raj Kaul, Anupam described Dulari’s reaction, saying, “So she has watched the film twice so far and both times she has gone silent and quietly cried."

Anupam went on to say that his mother wants people responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits to be punished and that she is glad that the public has now seen the real tragedy after 32 years.

Anupam also posted a video of his mother on social media, in which she is seen discussing the film. She further described how her younger brother was threatened and forced to relocate.

Anupam wrote in the caption, “Mom saw The Kashmir Files with us yesterday! She was shaken and silent for the longest time. Afterwards, I gave her a never-ending hug. And as I was leaving, she said, ‘It’s good that you worked in this film. This was your responsibility towards the Kashmiris living around the world. People must know the story’."

He also disclosed that he asked director Vivek Agnihotri to give him the responsibility of the executive producer. “I needed it. Some projects in life are beyond cinema and acting,” he concluded.

For the uninitiated, The Kashmir Files was released on March 11, and movie stars Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in crucial roles, in addition to Anupam.

The Kashmir Files is set in 1990 Kashmir when the insurgency peaked in the state and forced Kashmiri Pandits to flee. Despite starting on fewer screens, the picture is doing well at the box office thanks to excellent word of mouth.

