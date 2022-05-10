'She Will Be a Great Actor Someday': Mahesh Babu on Daughter Sitara

Fans of Mahesh Babu are eagerly waiting for May 12 when his latest flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata hits the big screen. The songs and trailer from the movie have already been released and they have received a great response from the fans and the audience.

The team recently did a pre-release event and talked about a lot of things related to the movie. The movie has more at stake for Mahesh Babu as his daughter Sitara makes her debut in the entertainment world with a promotional music video.

The music video, titled Penny, is filled with the father-daughter duo’s graceful dance moves. Sitara demonstrated her dance abilities and wowed everyone with her facial expressions. Mahesh Babu exudes charisma and dazzles with his sense of style.

Fans have been blown away by the music. Sitara has been dubbed “already a star" by several social media users. After the music video was released, everyone had just one question in mind. Will Sitara follow her parent’s footsteps in the entertainment industry and become an actor?

In a recent interview with anchor Suma, Mahesh Babu said that he was confident that Sitara would be a great actor someday. In response to a query, Mahesh Babu stated that director Parasuram requested Namrata’s permission for Sitara’s dance in the Penny song, which she granted. They finished the song shoot in four days without even his knowledge, he said. However, the video was for promotional purposes and will not be in the movie. He added that Sitara was asking him why her dance video wasn’t in the movie.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is based on a bank robbery/fraud, contains many heavy-duty action chunks and will provide Mahesh Babu fans and followers with a full-on action feast. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju will also feature in the film.

