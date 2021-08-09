‘She Will Live In Me Beyond The Film’: Kangana Ranaut On Her Dhaakad Role

Kangana Ranaut has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Dhaakad for the past few months. The actress who is known for getting into the skin of the character has left no stone unturned for the preparation of the role. She has undergone special training for the action sequences and when an actor goes so deep in preparation, many traits of the character live with the artist beyond the film. Now, as the film shoot is coming to an end, Kangana shared her ode to her character Agni. Sharing a picture from the film’s shoot, Kangana wrote, “As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons .”

Since being shared online, Kangana’s Instagram post has garnered over 5 lakh likes and several comments from the fans. Kangana’s look in the film got a thumbs up from actor Anupam Kher who commented, “Jai Ho” in his comment.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars actor Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in important roles. Kangana will be seen essaying the character of a spy in this project. Dhaakad is expected to hit the theatres in October this year.

Meanwhile, Kangana will also be seen in the much-awaited film Thalaivi. The film is a biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film was slated to hit the theatres in April this year. However, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of the film. Thalaivi will get a simultaneous release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kangana has several other films lined up like Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

