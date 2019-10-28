Bigg Boss 13: Don't have Any Intention to Seek Publicity, Says Sheetal Khandal on Sidharth Shukla
Sheetal Khandal recently accused Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla of touching her inappropriately and using vulgar language.
Recently, Balika Vadhu actress Sheetal Khandal accused her co-star and current Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Sidharth Shukla of inappropriate behaviour. The actress said that he would use vulgar language with her and had also touched her inappropriately during a scene. She also said that his behaviour had led her to complain to the show's producers. Now, the actress has received a lot of questions regarding her decision to speak up after all this time. Some even asked if the actress was to enter the show.
Addressing the questions, Sheetal told Hindustan Times, “I don’t have any intention to seek publicity or get into the reality show that Siddharth is currently a part of. I have no interest in all this.”
“My intention is to not accuse him now, as it’s over. But the media is projecting it like I’m accusing him (only) now. I just shared my experience with a journalist friend. I don’t know if Sidharth is the same as then, or he has changed now. People are considering ‘inappropriate’ in a different way. People are saying “it was sexual harassment” which is entirely something else. It is a very big comment which I have not said at all,” she added.
The actress also reiterated his behaviour with her on set. “Sidharth used to be over-friendly by talking about relationships, and would tease me by making vulgar comments in front of everyone. I told him that I don’t like all this. I used to feel uncomfortable with the way he would look at me. Once during a shot, he touched my feet inappropriately. When I would be alone, he would come and say sorry. But I realised that people on the sets had started linking us up. I was already in a relationship with somebody else and there was nothing between me and Sidharth. I even complained to the producer about him because of which we had a big fight on the sets and then we decided to maintain a distance from each other.”
Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 housemates Shefali Bagga and Rashami Desai have also complained about the actor's temper, with the latter accusing him of touching her inside the Bigg Boss house.
