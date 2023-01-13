Ahead of Sheezan Khan's Bail Verdict, Sister Falaq Naaz Says 'Always With Him No Matter What'

While Sheezan Khan is currently in judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma suicide case, his sister Falaq Naaz has penned support for her younger brother on social media. Recently, Falaq took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture with the Ali Baba actor. In the caption, she mentioned how she is always there to support her younger brother ‘no matter what’. She also took an indirect dig at Tunisha Sharma’s mother and mentioned that the god is aware of everyone’s ‘niyat’.

“Always with him standing tall and strong no matter what! Beshak Allah sabki niyat se waqif hai Sabr❤️," she wrote. This comes on a day when a Mumbai court is also supposed to announce Khan’s bail plea verdict in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case.

Soon after Falaq shared the post, several of her friends and fans took to the comment section to express support to Sheezan. While Karanvir Sharma dropped red heart emojis, Nivedita Basu wrote, “God bless u all". “Justice will prevail," a third comment read.

Sheezan Khan is actress Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz’s brother. Ever since Khan has been arrested, his sisters have repeatedly issued statements claiming he is innocent. In an earlier statement, Shafaq and Falaq alleged a media trial in the case and asked if her brother is being attacked because of his religion. “For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!" a part of their statement read.

For the unversed, Sheezan Khan was arrested on January 25, 2022, a day after his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. While Sheezan was then arrested, he is currently in judicial custody.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest Movies News here