Sheezan Khan's Friend Claims There Was No Argument or Fight on Day of Tunisha Sharma's Death

While Sheezan Khan is currently in judicial custody in connection with the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, his friend Shaan Shashank Mishra has now recalled what happened on December 24, the day when the Ali Baba actress died by suicide. In a recent interview, Shaan recalled being with Sheezan after Tunisha’s death and shared that the actor couldn’t stop crying. He claimed that Sheezan told him that it was like any other normal day on the sets of their show and that there was no argument or fight between the two.

“I asked him about what happened and he said that they all were laughing and doing masti on the set. It was a good atmosphere. He even told me that Tunisha made a video on her phone with him for a reel. There was no fight or argument between them,” Shaan told E-times.

Sheezan’s friend went on to say that all allegations against the Ali Baba actor are ‘totally false’. He claimed that Sheezen wasn’t into drugs and was not cheating Tunisha. “Everyone has a past. Tunisha and Sheezan have been shooting since June last year for almost 13-14 hours a day. If he was cheating on her she would have known and if she knew why would she be with him? If he was involved with anyone else, he would have admitted. He was not cheating that is for sure,” he added.

Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25, a day after Tunisha Sharma’s allegedly died by suicide. He was arrested after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, Ali Baba co-stars dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death.

However, during their press conference on Monday, Sheezan’s sisters and mother claimed that the actor and Tunisha had a ‘very understanding’ relationship. They further alleged that it was Tunisha’s mother who didn’t want the late actress to get married to Sheezan.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Later, post mortem report clarified that the actress died due to strangulation.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

