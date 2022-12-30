'No Evidence Against Sheezan Khan, Tunisha's Mother's Allegations Baseless', Claims Actor's Lawyer

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer has claimed that cops have no evidence against Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul actor and that he is confident that his client will be proven not guilty very soon. During his media interaction on Friday, Sheezan’s lawyer also called all allegations by Tunisha Sharma’s mother ‘baseless’.

“In the investigation, it has become clear that police has no evidence against Sheezan. All allegations made by Tunisha’s mother are baseless. Police is investigating the case, we should wait. I am very confident that Sheezan will be proven not guilty," Sheezan’s lawyer said as quoted by the news agency ANI. This comes after Vasai court on Friday extended Sheezan’s police custody till tomorrow i.e December 31.

In the investigation, it has become clear that Police has no evidence against Sheezan. All allegations made by Tunisha’s mother are baseless. Police is investigating the case, we should wait. I am very confident that Sheezan will be proven not guilty: Accused Sheezan’s advocate pic.twitter.com/qY83qy64ag— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Interestingly, this comes just hours after Tunisha’s mother also held a press conference and alleged that her daughter was slapped by Sheezan the day they broke up. “Tunisha cannot die by suicide. I just don’t know what happened in the 10-15 mins. God knows what he did with my child since it happened in Sheezan’s makeup room. The day they broke up, Sheezan slapped her and she cried a lot saying he used me. Initially, she had told me that she likes Sheezan,” Tunisha’s mother said during a press conference on Friday as quoted by E-times.

Last week too, Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra talked about the ongoing investigation and claimed that his client is being ‘framed’. “Sheezan is innocent. He is simply framed because there could be pressure in future. So, unnecessarily he has been detained. They can investigate from any angle. We are ready," actor’s lawyer told E-times.

ALSO READ: Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Sheezan Khan’s Police Custody Extended; Salman, SRK Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika’s Engagement

Sheezan and Tunisha dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. The former was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. In her complaint, Tunisha’s mother had claimed that Sheezan ‘used’ her daughter.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Movies News here