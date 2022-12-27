Sheezan Khan's Mother and Sister Attend Tunisha Sharma's Last Rites, Pay Tributes

Sheezan Khan’s mother and sister attended Tunisha Sharma’s last rites which were held on Tuesday, December 27. The two were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the crematorium ground on Mira Road to pay their last respects to the departed soul. In the video that surfaced online, Sheezan’s sister and mother were seen avoiding paps as they walked straight into the crematorium ground.

#WATCH | TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Sister and mother of accused Sheezan Khan also arrived at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for her last rites. pic.twitter.com/HA0voEOwQr— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

In another video that surfaced online, Sheezan’s sister was seen crying inconsolably as she walked out of the crematorium. She looked shattered as her mother held her.

This comes a day after Sheezan’s family also issued a statement and urged everyone to respect their privacy. In the statement, they mentioned that Sheezan is cooperating with the police officials and added that they have full faith in the judiciary system. “To everyone who’s been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It’s upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now," a joint statement by Sheezan Khan’s sisters, Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz read.

ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case LIVE Updates: Actress’ Mother Faints During Last Rites; Sheezan Accused of Changing Statements

Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan remains in police custody. He was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. Sheezan and Tunisha dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. In her complaint, Tunisha’s mother had claimed that Sheezan ‘used’ her daughter.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Movies News here