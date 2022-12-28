Sheezan Khan Not Giving 'Clear Reason' for Breakup With Tunisha Sharma; No Sadness on His Face: Cops

TV actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting his ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma’s suicide, is reportedly not giving a “clear reason" behind his breakup with the late actress. As per Tunisha’s family, the duo was dating each other till few weeks ago.

Now, according to latest update from Waliv police station, where the cops have been constantly interrogating Sheezan since his arrest in the case, a lady investigative officer has stated that the actor is not divulging the exact details behind his breakup with Tunisha.

“The investigation is progressing. So far, the statements of 17 people related to the case have been recorded. Sheezan is changing his statement again and again. Till now he has not given any clear reason for the breakup. The statements of all the people who were present during the suicide on the set will be recorded. Because he is an actor, he might be trying to make it look like this. There is no sadness on his face but police are probing from every angle,” the Waliv police official told news agency ANI.

Sheezan, based on a police complaint filed by Tunisha’s mother, has been charged with abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He’s in four-day police custody.

Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan’s mother and sister attended Tunisha Sharma’s last rites which were held on Tuesday, December 27. The two were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the crematorium ground on Mira Road to pay their last respects to the departed soul. This came a day after Sheezan’s family issued a statement and urged everyone to respect their privacy. In the statement, they mentioned that Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police and added that they have full faith in the judiciary system.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

