Sheezan Khan Seeks Bail In Tunisha Sharma's Suicide Case, Plea To Be Heard On Jan 7: Report

Sheezan Khan, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, is now seeking bail. The Ali Baba actor’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra moved the application for bail on Monday, January 2 and it will be heard on January 7. “We moved the application. It is kept on the seventh of January. A notice has been issued to the police to file a report and say," the lawyer said as quoted by E-times.

Sheezan Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case by the Vasai court on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was arrested on December 25, a day after Tunisha’s death. Reportedly, Ali Baba co-stars dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. The former was arrested after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. In her complaint, Tunisha’s mother had claimed that Sheezan ‘used’ her daughter.

Meanwhile, Sheezan’s family also held a press conference on Monday and claimed that the actor and Tunisha had a ‘very understanding’ relationship. They further alleged that it was Tunisha’s mother who didn’t want the late actress to get married to Sheezan. Not just this, but Sheezan’s lawyer also alleged that it was the late actress’ mother who tried to strangle her once. “Post lockdown, Tunisha’s mom and Kaushal even forced the actress to travel to Chandigarh, and when she refused, Vanita broke her mobile phone and even tried to strangle her. Tunisha had shared all of this with the director of the show she was a part of then," he said.

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. According to police officials, the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered from the location. Later, post mortem report clarified that the actress died due to strangulation.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

