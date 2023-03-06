CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveShowsha Reel AwardsRRRHera Pheri 3Shehzada
Home » News » Movies » Sheezan Khan Sister Falaq Naaz Pens Emotional Note After His Jail Release, Says 'Sach Ki Jeet...'
1-MIN READ

Sheezan Khan Sister Falaq Naaz Pens Emotional Note After His Jail Release, Says 'Sach Ki Jeet...'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 08:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Falaq Naaz is emotional as her brother Sheezan Khan has been released from jail after three months.

Falaq Naaz is emotional as her brother Sheezan Khan has been released from jail after three months.

TV actor Sheezan Khan, the prime accused in co-star and ex-girlfriend actress Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, has been released on bail from Thane Central Jail.

TV actor Sheezan Khan’s sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaqq Naaz have expressed their gratitude towards God as their brother was granted bail on Saturday (March 4) and walked out of Thane jail on Sunday. He was arrested by the Mumbai police after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him by his co-star Tunisha Sharma’s mother. Tunisha died by alleged suicide on the set of Ali Baba show in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on December 24.

Falaq took to her Instagram Story and shared an article about her brother’s release from the jail. She wrote, “Sach ki jeet hui… aur humesha hogi." Shafaqq also took to her social media account and expressed her gratitude, saying, “Shukar".

Meanwhile, in the pictures that were clicked outside the jail, Sheezan was seen hugging his sisters and his relatives present there to receive him. After the brief reunion, he drove away with his family without interacting with the media.

RELATED NEWS

The former Ali Baba actor has been granted bail on the surety amount of Rs 1 lakh and the conditions laid down for his bail were that he shouldn’t tamper with the evidence and cooperate with the judicial proceedings. Besides this, Khan’s passport has already been kept in the custody of Vasai police.

The bail proceedings were on at a court in Bombay High Court, but after the charge sheet was filed, a fresh bail application was filed at Vasai, following which the court granted bail to Khan. Considering that the hearing in High Court is pending, the lawyers now plan to move the court seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Falaq Naaz
  2. Sheezan Khan
  3. Tunisha Sharma
  4. TV
first published:March 06, 2023, 08:31 IST
last updated:March 06, 2023, 08:31 IST
Read More