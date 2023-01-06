Sheezan Khan & His 'Secret' GF's Deleted Chats on the Day of Tunisha Sharma's Death 'Retrieved'

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her ongoing television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. A day after her passing, her former boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, was detained on charges of abetment to suicide. To probe the death case from all angles and examine what led to their breakup, the police have retrieved and scanned the deleted chats between Khan and Sharma.

On Sunday, December 31, a Vasai court sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody after his police custody came to an end. Amidst this, an angle of a ‘secret girlfriend’ has also come to the fore. Here’s everything that you need to know about the case:

Sheezan Khan’s ‘secret GF’ interrogated

While investigating foul play in TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s apparent suicide case, Sheezan Khan’s “secret girlfriend’s" phone has been seized by the Waliv Police in Maharastra. The officials reportedly told that the woman in question deleted her conversations with Khan. They interrogated the said person and also recorded her statement and retrieved deleted chats.

Sheezan Khan deleted chats with ‘secret GF’

Authorities reportedly claim that even Sheezan Khan had deleted chats with the woman in question and a part of it has been retrieved by the police. It has been brought to light that the accused also used to talk to many other girls. The Waliv Police also claimed that the accused chatted with his secret girlfriend for more than an hour on the day of Tunisha Sharma’s death.

Sheezan Khan avoided Tunisha Sharma

Sheezan Khan, the reported former boyfriend and co-star of 21-year-old Tunisha Sharma, allegedly broke up their months-long relationship a fortnight before her death. Police suggested that Khan began ignoring Sharma after the separation. “Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," said the police, as per ANI.

Sheezan Khan’s sister denies secret girlfriend narrative

Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz reportedly denied that the former had any other girlfriend besides Tunisha Sharma. “Sheezan didn’t have any other girlfriend. That girl was called to record her statement. There’s no secret girlfriend," said Naaz. She also called it a false narrative that’s being spread about the accused.

Sheezan Khan’s family blames Tunisha Sharma’s mother

Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide after Tunisha Sharma’s mother filed an official police complaint. She reportedly claimed that Khan manhandled her late daughter and would also force her to adopt Islamic practices. During a press conference, Sheezan’s family blamed Sharma’s mother Vanita for neglecting her, alleging that the deceased actor was suffering from childhood trauma and depression.

Now, several media reports state that the makers of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul are searching for a new actor to replace Sheezan.

