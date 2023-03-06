Sheezan Khan walked out of jail after more than two months in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. The former Ali Baba actor was blamed for his co-star’s death by her mother. Almost 70 days after he was arrested, he spoke about Tunisha and said that she would have fought for him if she was alive. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his ordeal and talked about the moment he walked out of the Thane Central jail.

“Today, I understand the true meaning of freedom and I can feel it. I was in tears the moment I saw my mother and sisters and I am so happy to be back with them," he told Bombay Times and continued, “Finally, I am with my family! It’s an overwhelming feeling. All I want to do for a few days is lie in my mother’s lap, eat food cooked by her, and spend time with my sisters and brother."

Talking about Tunisha, Sheezan said that he misses her and that if she was alive, she would have fought for her. “I miss her and if she was alive, she would have fought for me," the publication quoted him as saying. His sister, Falaq Naaz, too, shared her happiness about Sheezan being granted bail. His lawyer Shailendra Misha said, “It’s nice to see the family together after more than two months. Our case regarding the quashing of the FIR against Sheezan is scheduled to come up for hearing in the High Court on March 9."

The former Ali Baba actor has been granted bail on the surety amount of Rs 1 lakh and the conditions laid down for his bail were that he shouldn’t tamper with the evidence and cooperate with the judicial proceedings. Besides this, Khan’s passport has already been kept in the custody of Vasai police.

