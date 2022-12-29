Sheezan Khan's Career In Trouble After Tunisha Sharma's Death? Ali Baba Team Allegedly Look For New Lead

Actor Sheezan Khan is under police custody after Tunisha Sharma’s mother accused him of abetment to her suicide. While the court extended his custody and the investigation is underway, it is claimed that the makers of his and Tunisha’s show, Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul, are already looking for an actor to replace Sheezan. The actor played the lead in the show.

According to TellyChakkar, the team has a bank of episodes with Sheezan and Tunisha in the frame. While they air, the shoot of the drama has allegedly been put on hold. The publication has also claimed that Sheezan might be replaced. However, the makers are yet to release an official statement about it.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24. Police officials said that the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered. Later, the post-mortem report clarified that the actress died due to suffocation. A video going viral showed Sheezan carrying Tunisha with the help of a few crew members to the hospital.

Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. Sheezan and Tunisha dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. In her complaint, Tunisha’s mother had claimed that Sheezan ‘used’ her daughter. He was taken into police custody for four days at first. On Wednesday evening, Sheezan appeared at the Vasai Court and his police custody was extended by two days.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

