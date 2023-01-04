Sheezan's Mom Shares Tunisha’s Chat; SRK Gives Savage Reply To Fan Asking Jawan Teaser with Pathaan

Actor Sheezan Khan’s mother shared an alleged chat with Tunisha Sharma on her 21st birth anniversary. The chats hinted that Tunisha shared a close bond with Sheezan’s mother. In the chat, Tunisha poured her heart out to Sheezan’s mother, assuming her that she would always be around. In return, Sheezan’s mother showered her with love, praying for her good health.

For more: ‘Bahut Pyaar Karti Hoon…’ Tunisha Sharma Texted Sheezan Khan’s Mom; Latter Shares Chat On Birthday

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have arrived in Mumbai after celebrating New Year 2023 together in Goa. This marked the duo’s first public appearance after their fans spotted them “kissing" each other in a viral video on social media. Neither Tamannaah nor Vijay has addressed the ongoing rumours about their affair yet.

For more: Tamannaah, Vijay Varma Make 1st Appearance After Viral ‘Kissing’ Video; How Their Love Story Began

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai home has finally found a new tenant almost three years after his shocking demise. As per reports, the actor’s sea-facing 4BHK duplex house in Mont Blanc Apartments is going to be occupied soon. As per a new report, the real estate agent managing the house is in final talks with the likely new tenants. It is also said that the house is being rented out at Rs 5 lakhs. The spacious house is situated on Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra West.

For more: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai Flat To Finally Go On Rent Almost 3 Yrs After Death At Rs 5 Lakh a Month

2023 has already kicked in but New Year celebrations have yet to end for several Bollywood celebs. On Tuesday night, former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who cordially co-parent their 20-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, were spotted reuniting for a family dinner in the city.

For more: Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Avoid Paparazzi As They Reunite for Dinner With Arhaan; Video Goes Viral

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted an #AskSRK session on Twitter on Wednesday and boy, was he in his sassiest best mood! The actor fielded a number of questions and requests about his highly-anticipated comeback film Pathaan along with his upcoming releases Jawan and Dunki. One of those requests was to attach the teaser of Jawaan, directed by Atlee, with the release of Pathaan.

For more: Sassy Shah Rukh Khan Returns, Gives Savage Reply To Fan Asking Jawan Teaser with Pathaan

Read all the Latest Movies News here