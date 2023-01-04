Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naazz penned a heartbreaking note to mark Tunisha Sharma’s birth anniversary. The late actress, who reportedly died by suicide, dated Sheezan and was close to his family — mother and sisters, Falaq and Shafaq Naaz. On her 21st birth anniversary, Falaq took to Instagram and penned an open letter addressed to her ‘bachcha’ Tunisha.

She revealed that the family had plans to surprise her with special celebrations and that she was looking forward to decking her up for the party and seeing her reaction. “Kabhi nahi socha tha ki aese wish karungi tujhe,tu jaanti thi ki Aapi ne plan kiya hai tere liye surprise, I wanted to see you wearing that pretty princess dress, main tujhe taiyar karti tera cake banwati,tera wo surprised face dekhna tha mujhe,tu jaanti hai achhe se," she wrote.

Falaq added that Tunisha meant the world to her and her heart is broken by the recent turn of events. She confessed she wasn’t sure who she should pray for — her soul or their family, who are badly impacted by her death. “Tu mere liye kya maayne rakhti hai, dil tuta hua hai mera bohot,itni taklif kabhi mehsus nahi hui mujhe jitni tere jaane ke baad se hai,kabhi kabhi samajh nahi ata ki dua kiske liye karen teri rooh ke sukoon ke liye ya hamari (amma,sheezan,aur mere) zindagi ke itne mushkil imtihan ke liye,sleepless nights,unseen tears, tu sab dekh rahi hai," she added.

“I knw tu mere aas paas hi hai I can feel your presence, we miss you everyday टूnnu, you are gonna live forever in our heart, I Hope Teri sukoon waali talaash khatam ho gai ho, Mera bachcha meri nanhi si jaan Happy Birthday and I love you too," Falaq concluded the note.

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24, Saturday. Police officials said that the 20-year-old actress went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. No suicide note was recovered. Sheezan and Tunisha worked together in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actors dated briefly. However, they broke up 15 days before Tunisha’s death. Sheezan has been accused of abetment of her suicide by her mother and has been under police custody since December 25.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

