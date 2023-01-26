Shezaan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz was admitted to the hospital recently after dealing with the stress of her brother being in jail. Now, Sheezan and Falaq’s sister Shafaq shared an update on the actress’ health. Sheezan Khan was taken into police custody after his former flame and Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma committed suicide. The late actress’ mother accused him of abatement, following which he was taken into police custody. His bail has been rejected a couple of times.

Sharing Falaq’s health update, Shafaq told ETimes, “All of us are in a very stressful situation. We haven’t been sleeping well, as we constantly worry about Sheezan and whether he is safe. The wait for things to get sorted is agonising and traumatising my family, me and of course Sheezan." She also told the publication that Falaq will be discharged tomorrow.

Tunisha was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba. His arrest came after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, the two actors dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death.

Sheezan’s mother Kehekshan took to her Instagram handle a couple of days ago to share a picture of Falaq lying on a hospital bed. In the caption of her story, Khan’s mother wrote, ‘Sabar (Patience).’

Besides this, Sheezan Khan’s mother also penned a long emotional note in another of her Instagram story and asked why her children are suffering. She claimed that her son is in jain ‘without any evidence’ and claimed that Falaq loved Tunisha Sharma like her ‘younger sister’.

Read all the Latest Movies News here