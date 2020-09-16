Shefali Jariwala Answers if She'll Take up Saumya Tandon's Role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Tough Call

Ever since the actress Saumya Tandon aka Gori Mem of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! has left the show, several names have been doing rounds to be approached for the role. One such name in the limelight is Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala, who is speculated to step into the shoes of Anita Bhabhi. However, the actress cleared the rumour through her tweet that she hasn’t even been approached by the makers for the role.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Shefali is quoted saying, “I have not been approached to play the new Anita bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! I have absolutely no idea how these rumours started. I tried to clarify on Twitter that I am not replacing anyone. In fact, I haven’t even spoken to the makers about it.”

When she was asked that if she had been approached, would she have taken up the offer, she replied, “I would really have to think about it, because joining a show midway has its own pros and cons. Of course, it's an immensely popular show, but I need to think whether I’d be able to do justice to the character that has been played by Saumya for five years. It’s a tough call.”

Shefali has been seen in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13, but she has kept herself away from the fiction genre on TV. Talking about the same, she said that TV is a long term commitment and she needs to relate with the character that she is offered to play.

The model also revealed that she had been offered some very good projects. Recently, the actress has collaborated with Mika Singh for a music video during the lockdown. The song is a remake of the Bollywood hit, Honthon Pe Bas (Yeh Dillagi).