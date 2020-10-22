Shefali Jariwala Clears Air About Replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Shefali Jariwala in a recent interview clarified her stance on the rumours regarding her entry in the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. There have been rumours that Shefali might step into the shoes of Anita Bhabhi. This character was earlier played by Saumya Tandon. But ever since she quit the show, the rumours of Shefali taking her place have emerged.

In an interview to SpotboyE, Shefali mentioned that the makers of the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have not even approached her. As a result, till now there is no chance of her being a part of the show. Substantiating her stance, the actress added, “I do not know from where the rumours started. I wish I would have known. I would have stopped them, then and there. I have been clarifying from my end that I am not replacing Saumya Tandon. I would like to clarify that the makers have not even approached me for this.”

The actress has mentioned that the character of Anita Bhabhi is great but the makers have not approached her at all. There have been no talks at all and no negotiations either. She has also retreated that she does not know anything about the source of such rumours as well.

On being asked if she considers herself fit to play the role of Anita Bhabhi as her fans feel, she said, “I should definitely take that as a compliment. Saumya has done a phenomenal job and it is going to be difficult for anyone to step in her shoes. However, the fact that people thought I could play the character is humbling and I am thankful to them.”

Meanwhile, Saumya quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in August this year. She was a part of the show for five years and her character had gained immense popularity.