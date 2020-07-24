Shefali Jariwala Not Replacing Saumya Tandon on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Producer Confirms

Recently it was reported that actress Saumta Tandon plans to quit the long-running comedy TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Rumours were rife that she is apprehensive to shoot during the pandemic and will be replaced by Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala. Quashing such reports, show's producer Binaifer Kohli said that Saumya is very much part of the show.

“I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I have not spoken to Shefali Jariwala or anyone. Saumya Tandon is currently shooting for the show. As of now she is very much a part of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and will be shooting with us. Saumya is a good artist, I love her, she is very professional. If I had my way I would have never let her go,” Times of India quoted the producer as saying.

Shefali too confirmed the same to SpotboyE, saying, “It’s not at all true. I really don’t know how my name came into the picture when there has been no discussion at all.”

Saumya has been playing the role of Anita Bhabhi on the show. She is shown as a headstrong, smart and modern woman who runs grooming classes. She is also the bread winner of her family and despises her husband's unemployment and laziness.

The actress had earlier expressed concern over resuming shoot due to the Covid-19 situation, but has been trying to shoot as much as possible. She was at home after her hairdresser tested positive for the virus