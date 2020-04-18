Shefali Jariwala On Ex Sidharth Shukla: Even After We Stopped Dating, We Were Always Cordial

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and his fellow contestant Shefali Jariwala had dated each other for a while much before they entered the BB house.

However, ex-lovers were seen rediscovering their friendship during their stay inside the house.

Talking about the same, Shefali told BollywoodLife, “See, initially we bonded and then we had a bad fight. After he came back from the secret room, our equation got better. Both of us are very logical people. Also, we have similar interests, we would talk about travel, space, bullet trains and what not. Even after we stopped dating, we were always cordial whenever we bumped into each other.”

Interestingly, Shefali had herself confirmed on national television that she and Sidharth dated for a short span of time. It was first assumed that the two exes in the Bigg Boss house would engage in a lot of war of words, but turned out they became really good friends. Shefali has been happily married to Parag Tyagi since 2014.

Meanwhile, Shefali and Parag are adopting a baby girl and have already begun the process for the same.

During an earlier media interaction, she said, “From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption, which was when I was 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. There is pressure from the society, from friends and family, but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon.”