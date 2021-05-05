Shefali Jariwala Promotes Proning to Improve Oxygen Levels Amid Covid-19 Crisis

As the country continues to battle with the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, celebrities have been helping people with either sharing SOS messages on Covid resources, donating funds or resources or raising awareness by putting out information on dealing with the virus. They have also been appealing to their fans to come forward in whichever way possible to help those in need.

Actress Shefali Jariwala is the recent celebrity who has shared the advantages of proning and its method with her fans.

The actress posted an IGTV video on Tuesday in which she explained proning is a medically approved self-therapy to stabilise and improve oxygen flow to a patient struggling to breathe. She informed the viewers on how proning could help those whose SpO2 levels are falling below 94% and cannot access oxygen cylinders immediately or are waiting for an ambulance to take them to a hospital.

The star showed three methods of proning.

Methods of proning

1. In the first method, Shefali showed that the patients have to lie on their stomach on a mat or mattress. The patient has to put one pillow under their chin, the other under the pelvic area, making sure that there is enough space under the stomach for air to pass by. A third pillow should be put under the patient’s legs. Now lie down in this position for 30 minutes.

2. In the second position, a patient has to lie on one side, keep one hand straight above the head and the other on the side of a leg. Lie down in this position for 30 minutes and then change the position to lie similarly on another side.

3. In the third position, a patient has to put a couple of pillows behind them and lie down at a 30-degree angle for half an hour.However, Shefali advised pregnant women and people facing spinal problems to avoid performing proning on their own and take medical advice for the same.

