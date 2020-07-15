Shefali Jariwala Says She Was Epileptic, Medication Caused Her to Gain Lot of Weight

Actress Shefali Jariwala says she was forced to start her fitness journey much earlier in life. She was suffering from epilepsy, and the medication caused her to gain a lot of weight. In order to look good on camera, she had to work hard to stay in shape.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Shefali said she had her first epileptic seizure when she was 15 years old.

"I was 15 years old when I had my first epileptic seizure. Yes, I was an epileptic. The medication that I had to take because of the condition caused a lot of weight gain. Shortly, after that I did a music video which was a big hit after that I was really busy with work, dancing all the time.

"I had to keep my energy levels up and also look good on camera. That's when I realised I need to shed a few kilos and I went to gym for the very first time, so my fitness journey started from there about 20 years ago and it has a whole new meaning today," said the actress.

Shefali shot to fame with the remixed song Kaanta Laga in 2002. In 2012, she was seen in the reality show Nach Baliye 5 with husband Parag Tyagi. She was last seen as a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 13.

The actress has been quite open about her desire to adopt a baby and has previously called Sunny Leone her inspiration.

She has said that she and her husband often face conservative questions from people about it. She also said that she has wanted to adopt a child from a very young age.

