1-MIN READ

Shefali Jariwala Says Sunny Leone Inspired Her to Adopt a Baby

Actress Shefali Jariwala, who recently announced that she is in the process of adopting a baby girl, said that she was inspired by Sunny Leone's decision to adopt her daughter Nisha.

Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala has recently revealed that she is in the process of adopting a baby girl. Now, the Big Boss 13 contestant has gone a step ahead and talked about the reason behind her decision of going for adoption.

In an interview to The Times of India, the 39-year-old actress has said she was inspired by actress Sunny Leone’s decision to adopt a baby girl.

“I was actually moved by Sunny Leone’s decision when she adopted a girl child. I always wanted to adopt a baby girl,” said Shefali Jariwala.

Taking about her husband Parag Tyagi’s support to her thought, she said when I tied the knot with Parag we discussed our family planning and he said I have to become a mother and it doesn’t matter whether I give birth to a child or go for adoption.

Shefali added, “There are a lot of children in the world who need a home and I think I am in a position where I can give them a secure, good life then why not. I want to give that child a good home, education and a good life because God has given me everything”.

Shefali Jariwala got married to Parag Tyagi in 2014.

