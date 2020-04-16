Shefali Jariwala Says Sunny Leone Inspired Her to Adopt a Baby

Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala has recently revealed that she is in the process of adopting a baby girl. Now, the Big Boss 13 contestant has gone a step ahead and talked about the reason behind her decision of going for adoption.

In an interview to The Times of India, the 39-year-old actress has said she was inspired by actress Sunny Leone’s decision to adopt a baby girl.

“I was actually moved by Sunny Leone’s decision when she adopted a girl child. I always wanted to adopt a baby girl,” said Shefali Jariwala.

Taking about her husband Parag Tyagi’s support to her thought, she said when I tied the knot with Parag we discussed our family planning and he said I have to become a mother and it doesn’t matter whether I give birth to a child or go for adoption.

Shefali added, “There are a lot of children in the world who need a home and I think I am in a position where I can give them a secure, good life then why not. I want to give that child a good home, education and a good life because God has given me everything”.

Shefali Jariwala got married to Parag Tyagi in 2014.

