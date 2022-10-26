Shefali Jariwala Talks About Playing a Sex Worker on Screen, Says 'The Content is More Sensitive Than Bold'

Actor Shefali Jariwala recently had a release with the web series, Ratri Ke Yatri 2. The show also stars Rashami Desai, Adaa Khan, Monalisa and Priyal Gor and sees Jariwala play a sex worker. Talking about how playing the part had an impact on her, the Kaanta Laga star says, “There are a few opportunities that one gets as an actor where you get a chance to prove your mettle. Deepika, my character, was tough and that was actually a unique perk for me. This role helped me step out of my comfort zone and the boundaries that I had set for myself. I knew it will help me become a better actor and stronger performer. And that’s the primary reason why I took up Ratri ke Yatri 2. It helped me grow and it was a big leap for me. I could gather the courage to play this role only because Anil (V Kumar, director) sir was directing it.”

She also lauds the maker for creating a safe space on the set, which eventually helped her play the ‘bold’ part. Jariwala elaborates, “I knew it was safe for me to bare it all, emotionally. I was in safe hands. He really helped me execute something that was so out-of-the-box for me. I would have never imagined myself playing the role of a prostitute. He is sensitive and such a great teacher. He made it very comfortable for me to adapt to the body language that was required to play a prostitute.”

The 39-year-old believes that content themed on otherwise hush-hush subjects like prostitution and sex trade shouldn’t be brushed under the carpet but told without any hesitation. “The content is more sensitive than bold. We all have a preconceived notion about prostitution and sex workers. Hence, most actors are apprehensive about playing such characters,” she explains.

Jariwala further adds, “This is largely because we, as society, don’t fully understand what happens in their lives and that’s very tragic. After all, they are human beings too, with their own emotions and struggles. Sometimes, they end up really helping people who solicit their services. It’s not always about sex and that the audience will understand when they watch Ratri Ke Yatri 2.”

