Shefali Jariwala Teases Her Entry in The Kapil Sharma Show, See Pic

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala recently shared an image which is from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the image, the actress can be seen sitting in the live audience area with their cutouts.

Talking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant shared the image. "Super fun tonite... wait for the surprise!!!!," she captioned her post.

Recently, Shefali posted pictures with her husband, actor Parag Tyagi as they completed a decade of togetherness.

Shefali was last seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card entrant. The actress had a strong start in the reality show but slowly started going out of sight of the viewers and got evicted. However, the actress made two good friends on the show Himanshi Khurana and Hindustani Bhau.

Meanwhile, the shooting of The Kapil Sharma show was recently resumed and the first celebrity guest was Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. The latest episode had Parmeet Sethi, Kashmera Shah and Priyanka Shardha, spouses of Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhisekh and Kiku Sharda as guests.