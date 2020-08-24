Shefali Jariwala's Adoption Plans Interrupted Due to This Reason

Actress Shefali Jariwala, who is best known for her Kaanta Laga music video, appeared in Bigg Boss 13. She has been quite open about her desire to adopt a baby and has previously called Sunny Leone her inspiration, after the latter adopted her daughter Nisha. She was also seen talking about it on Bigg Boss with fellow contestant Hindustani Bhau.

However, her plans to bringing an adopted baby girl home have been delayed due to the lockdown, she admitted in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, adding, "Research, paperwork and counselling sessions take time, but we are positive." Shefali further revealed that she would want her first child to be adopted and may consider giving birth biologically later.

On the work front, Shefali will soon be seen in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. She is also working on remake of a hit song of the nineties with Mika Singh. The song title has been kept a secret for now. The duo recently shot for the music video for the song amidst the lockdown.

"Mika and I have been friends for over a decade, and have been wanting to do something together for a long time. It's only during the lockdown when Mika sent me this song, I was immediately on board," Shefali said about her upcoming collaboration.

About the track, she added, "It's a remake of a song from the '90s, but the flavour is completely different. Mika has composed and sung the song brilliantly. It's a classy track with a sensuous and mysterious undertone, showcasing the side of love that has never been attempted before."

(With inputs from IANS)