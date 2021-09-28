Shefali Of Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is A Turning Point in My Career: Kajol Kate

The show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath on Zee Marathi has been topping the charts for a while now. The lead pair Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere are getting appreciation from the audience. The show, which boasts of an army of veterans, also features the attractive and very engrossing character of Shefali. Shefali, played by Kajal Kate, is currently attracting everyone’s attention and is one of the most-loved characters on Marathi television right now.

Talking about her character, Kajal said, “I am a lot like Shefali. I am of a happy-go-lucky nature and also someone who loves to make people laugh. So the character of Shefali is very close to my heart and I have a lot of fun playing that.”

She said that her performance is inspired by Kajol’s role in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and Kareena’s role in ‘Jab We Met’. According to her, Shefali is a combination of the two roles.

Talking about the audience’s response to Shefali, Kajal said, “Shefali has been a turning point for me. She has changed my life. People are getting to know me today and even I have been thinking and behaving like Shefali in my real life.”

People respond to me with messages and phone calls. She said that she was very happy when one fan told her that we should have at least one girlfriend in our life like Shefali.

Actor Shreyas Talpade made a comeback on Marathi Television with this show and actress Parthana Behere made her debut as a lead actress of a show through Mazhi Tujhi Reshimgaath.

