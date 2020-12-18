Shefali Shah Opens Up About Being Typecast in Mother's Role in Bollywood

Celebrated actress Shefali Shah, whose show Delhi Crime won an International Emmy for Best Drama Series, talked about being typecast in Bollywood and television. The actress had played the role of a 45-year-old mother at the age of 20 in the TV show Hasratein and in 2005 was cast as Akshay Kumar's mother in Waqt: The Race Against Time.

Talking to Times of India, Shefali said, “I was typecast in a mother’s role very early in life. I didn’t even reach a certain age. I was 20. I did a show where I played the mother of a 15-year-old, I was 20 years old when I played a mom of 45. And then, when I was around 28-30, I played mother to Akshay Kumar. So I got typecast very early, if I didn’t even have to reach a certain age point. According to screen time, I'm probably 133 years or something.”

The actress talked about not getting good projects for years. “There were years where I kept saying no to work because it was just being so unfair."

She added that 2017 short film Juice, 2018 film Once Again and Delhi Crime put her in the centre of the frame and opened up avenues for interesting projects.

Delhi Crime, directed by Richie Mehta, is based on the 2012 Delhi rape case. The show also stars Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Yashaswi Dayama among others. It was released in March 22, 2019 on Netflix.