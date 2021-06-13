Shefali Shah Reveals She Rejected 'Kapoor and Sons' and 'Neerja'

Actor Shefali Shah has revealed that she declined roles in “Kapoor and Sons" and “Neerja". During an Instagram Q&A session on Thursday night, the 48-year-old actor was asked by one of her fans to name a movie she rejected that went on to become a hit.

“Many.. Kapoor and Sons, Neerja,"Shah replied. Shah, best known for her roles in films such as Satya, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Dil Dhadakne Do, said her most favourite role are of Vartika Chaturvedi in series “Delhi Crime" and and Tara from her film “Once Again".

Shah, who was last seen in critically-acclaimed Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans, will next star in series Human and Delhi Crime 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here