Shefali Shah Says She Is 'Shocked and Humbled' As She Wins Prestigious Alberto Sordi Family Award

It seems like Shefali Shah is truly unstoppable this year. She has been constantly winning hearts with her back-to-back top-notch performances in series including Human, Jalsa, Darlings, and now Delhi Crime 2. Not just in India, the actress is constantly making her name shine all around the globe and this time she has won the prestigious Alberto Sordi Family Award.

Shefali Shah has been honoured with the Alberto Sordi Family Award, a recognition that is awarded to personalities of Italian culture close to the thought of the famous Roman actor. Taking to her social media, Shefali shared a bunch of pictures of herself from the event. She wore a beautiful saree and held the award in her hands. In the caption, Shefali talked about how she is ‘shocked and humbled’ at this achievement.

“Alberto Sordi Family Awards are held every year for the last 20 years to celebrate Alberto Sordi’s sheer genius and magic. A legendary, iconic actor of Italian cinema, The Alberto Sordi Awards are bestowed upon creators from across the world in his honour, Colin Firth, Hellen Mirren and Robert Moresco, Gina Lollobrigida, Mark Strong, Matt Dillon and the director Andrei Končalovskij and many more legends have won it. And this year among the recipients is me… What can I say except that I am shocked, extremely humbled and thankful 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 truly unbelievable,” she wrote.

Earlier, Shefali also won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for ‘Jalsa’.

On the work front, Shefali Shah was recently seen in the second season of Delhi Crime. In the show, she played the role of Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vartika Chaturvedi who was on her mission to nab criminals and murderers. Shefali will be next seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

