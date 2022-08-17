Shefali Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19; Check Her Health Update Here

Shefali Shah has been tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, the Darlings actress took to her official Instagram account to share the news with her fans. Shefali mentioned that she is under home quarantine and urged all those who might have come in contact with her to get tested too.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” her statement read. Shefali captioned her statement with a folded hands emoji.

On the work front, Shefali Shah was last seen in Darlings along with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. She will be next seen in the second season of Delhi Crimes. The trailer of the show was released earlier this month which presented Shefali as Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vartika Chaturvedi who is on her mission to nab criminals and murderers. Besides Shefali, Delhi Crime 2 also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Aakash Dahiya, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Danish Husain and Yashaswini Dayama. The show will be available on the OTT platform from August 26 onwards.

