Shefali Shah’s Adorable Reaction to Delhi Crime’s International Emmys’ Win is Winning the Internet

The International Emmy award is one of the most coveted honours in the television industry. With changing times, it has expanded from television to include OTT platforms. One Indian-origin show, Delhi Crime, is definitely over the moon for this inclusion.

At the 48th International Emmy Awards held on Monday; the team associated with Delhi Crime beamed into happiness as the show won the ‘Best Drama Series’ honour. While reactions to any award-winning moment are always special, it is the lead actress Shefali Shah’s reaction that’s winning the internet.

She posted a video on her Instagram profile, which was a recording of the live-award show as she watches it on her laptop. An announcer takes the stage and announces that the ‘Best Drama’ winner is Delhi Crime. No sooner has he uttered those words as Shefali breaks out ecstatic cries, repeating “oh my God” over and over again, before saying “are you kidding me?”. She even captioned the video “OMGGGGGGGGGG” repeated for three sentences.

She stops her exhilarated cries when the screen cuts to Richie Mehta, the show producer joining the awards via video conferencing. As the pandemic is still going on, the nominees sat in the safety of their homes and attended the award show virtually. He thanked everyone involved with the show and his wife, who is currently pregnant with a baby girl. He also thanked Netflix, the platform which hosted the show.

Here is the moment Shefali discovered her show had won the prestigious award:

The adorable reaction has garnered more than 45,000 views merely hours after being posted. Many friends, colleagues, and fans have congratulated her and the team on the post.

The show fictionalised the events of the horrendous 2016 Delhi gang-rape dubbed ‘Nirbhaya case’ by the media. Other actors in the cast included Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, Denzil Smith and Jaya Bhattacharya, among others.

Delhi Crime #DelhiCrime wins the Emmy @iemmys International Awards for Best Drama. Congratulations @RichieMehta unmatchable @ShefaliShah dearest @rajeshtailang and whole team Big Big Congratulations! 😁😁😁😁💥💥💥💥💥 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) November 23, 2020

Delhi Crime was the only Indian win at the award show. The International Emmy Award is an award bestowed by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) to all the world dramas, whereas the Primetime Emmy is limited to only American shows (television and web-series).