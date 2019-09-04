Shefali, Sobhita or Dia: Who’ll Win Best Actress (Drama) at iReel Awards 2019?

News18 iReel Awards are back with scintillating nominees ready to compete for the coveted prize in the Best Actress (Drama) category, and trust us, it wouldn’t be an easy task for anyone to pick a winner. Your votes, along with our jury’s decision, will finalise the winner.

Let’s meet the actresses who have made to our final nominations.

While Sobhita Dhulipala has been given a space in the final list for her work in Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven, veteran Shefali Shah has been nominated for her terrific performance in Netflix’s hard hitting Delhi Crime.

Though both the shows are of diagonally opposite nature, they are both driven by strong female characters that have decided to never back down. Problems can obstruct their path but it’s impossible to deter them from doing what they think is right.

They’ll be contested by Shweta Tripathi (Laakhon Mein Ek 2, Amazon Prime), Dia Mirza (Kaafir, Zee5) and Supriya Pilgaonkar (Home, Alt Balaji). All these actors have exceled their previous work in these shows and have added unique dimensions to their characters and shows.

For Shweta, it’s a young woman’s angst against the system without leaving it. Similarly, Dia undergoes a battle between her heart and mind. It’s a layered character that needed a good understanding of the local milieu it’s set in.

Supriya’s performance showcases the experience she has earned over the years in diverse genre. Emotions float on her face like water.

With such terrific actors jostling it out, who would you want to pick the Best Actress (Drama) trophy?

You can vote here: News18 iReel Awards 2019/Voting

