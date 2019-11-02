Shefali Zariwala 'Cordial' With Ex-BF Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss, Drive on Netflix Fails to Impress

Bigg Boss 13 is currently in the phase of opening its gate to some wild card entries. The latest one to get added to the list is Bollywood actress Shefali Zariwala of the Kanta Laga song fame. It was reported that she was in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla for a brief period in the past. Now, Shefali says that she continues to be friends with Sidharth and she is excited to enter the house.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Wild Card Entry Shefali Zariwala 'Cordial' With Ex-Boyfriend Sidharth Shukla

Netflix release Drive, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, seems like a concoction of various set pieces ripped off from Hollywood films, but still limits itself within the sensibilities of the Bollywood version of a heist film -- predictable whodunit twists, an unnecessary romance angle and song and shaadi sequences for whenever the plot wears thin.

Read: Drive Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez Rev up on Flat Tires, Fail to Impress

It's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today, and for his die-hard fans, this day is no less than a festival. The Badshah of Bollywood has also been receiving lots of love and wishes from the film fraternity since morning. From actors to sports stars as well as ministers, SRK's day is filled with heartfelt wishes for his long life, prosperity and success.

Read: Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Karan Johar, Kajol Post the Sweetest Wishes for King Khan

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha went on the floors earlier this week. And if rumours are to be believed, the film may have Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan playing important parts.

Read: Aamir Khan To Rope In Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan For Laal Singh Chaddha Cameo?

From Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput's film Drive, a pacy whodunit involving heists and car chases on smooth highways, to Sushant's most recent theatrical release, Chhichhore, here are this week's recommendations from titles available on streaming platforms.

Read: Streaming Now: Catch Drive on Netflix, Go on a Joyride with Chhichhore on Hotstar

