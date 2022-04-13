Shehnaaz Gill Turns Up the Heat in A Sparkly Mini Skirt, Reveals What Style Means to Her

Punjabi actress and former Bigg Boss season13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill amped up her style quotient in latest Instagram post. The 28-year-old actress shared stills from her latest fashion photoshoot on the social media platform, blessing our feed with some style inspiration. Shehnaaz was spotted in a sequined patterned mini skirt which she paired with a plain white roomy top. The balloon sleeved top added that dramatic effect to her look while the sequined skirt in black, brown, and silver patterns gave us all the sparkling glamour.

Shehnaaz wore a pair of block heel stilettos to elevate her look. The actress left her styled hair open, while for make-up Shehnaaz decided to embrace darker brown and metallic shades as eyeshadow. The actress wore a glossy caramel chocolate colour. Sharing her look on the social media platform, the actress added in the caption, “Style is not a display of wealth but an expression of imagination and mood.” See the post here:

Fans and fellow celebrities complimented Shehnaaz’s latest look in the comments. Chef and chocolatier Harjinder Singh Kukreja commented, “Wow is an understatement! God bless your Shehnaaz.” A fan shared their reaction to the pictures and commented, “So Adorable Shehnaaz.”

Shehnaaz has been embracing her fashion diva persona and her recent Instagram posts are proof. Last month, the actress shared some stunning pictures from her photoshoot with fashion and Bollywood photographer Daboo Ratnani. The actress was spotted in a dramatic flared purple pants and contrasting crisp white button-down shirt.

The flared pants offered a layered look, while a matching purple, green and black patterned jacket made for a perfect overcoat as Shehnaaz exuded her modelling. The actress had completed her look with a pair of black stilettos. For make-up, Shehnaaz focused on her eyes, with silver and purplish eyeshadow and soft contouring adding that sharp look.

Shehnaaz had shared the picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “Purple reigns.”

Have you checked Shehnaaz's latest Instagram post yet?

