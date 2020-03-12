Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Could Go Off Air on March 20, Say Reports

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra starrer reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is expected to go off-air due to low TRP.

As per a news report in TellyChakkar, the second season of Ishq Mein Marjawan will replace the wedding reality show, which features the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. It further revealed that the last episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will most likely be aired on March 20.

In the show, contestants had to impress Shehnaaz and Paras, who are looking for a suitable match. The participants of the show include Balraj Syal, Rohanpreet Singh, Indeep Bakshi, Mayur Verma, and Mayank Agnihotri, Heena Panchal, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastav and Navdeesh Kaur.

Meanwhile, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 will be aired from March 23. It stars Helly Shah portraying the female protagonist, while Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha playing the central role.

Recently, Paras along with his BB 13 co-contestant Mahira Sharma had featured in a music video, titled Baarish, which was sung by Neha Kakkar's sister Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. The composition of the track is by Tony Kakkar.

Mahira, who had earlier appeared in hit number Lehenga sung by Jass Manak, had told IANS, "I love doing music videos. And they are trending a lot nowadays. I am always open to do music videos."

