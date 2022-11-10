Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao Dance Together In Cute Video From Former's Chat Show Desi Vibes

Punjabi heartthrob, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to rule hearts with her chat show – Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. A day after it was revealed that Rajkummar Rao will be the first guest on Shehnaaz’s show, the Monica O My Darling actor took to social media and dropped an adorable video with Shehnaaz. In the clip, the two stars were seen dancing together to the song ‘Love You So Much (I Want To Kill You)’.

In the caption, Rajkummar Rao thanked Shehnaaz for inviting him on her show and wrote, “Monica Shehnaaz Monica Shehnaaz, kis pe dhyaan doon? 😜Bohot maza aaya aapse baat karke and to dance with you on one of my favourite track 😍Thank you for inviting me to your show, lots of love and best wishes ♥️✨@shehnaazgill.”

This comes just a day after Shehnaaz Gill announced her chat show on social media and penned down a heartwarming note. She also thanked Rajkummar for gracing her show and called him ‘the best’. “Dreams do come true and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show – “Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill”. I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best! :)” she wrote.

Several fans reacted to the video and expressed excitement for Shehnaaz’s show. “Both Of You Looking So Cute,” one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Wow!! This is so much fun..Rajkumar Rao doing gidda with #ShehnaazGill.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively. Besides Shehnaaz and Salman, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Parth Siddhpura, among others. The film will hit theatres on Eid next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here