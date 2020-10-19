News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kanungo Unveil Unplugged Cover of 'Dil Diyan Gallan'

credits - Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

credits - Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has collaborated with pop star Arjun Kanungo to come up with an unplugged cover version of the hit song, Dil diyan gallan.

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has collaborated with pop star Arjun Kanungo to come up with an unplugged cover version of the hit song, Dil diyan gallan.

The song was originally sung by Atif Aslam for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. The romantic track was one of the biggest hits of 2017, and now Shehnaaz has attempted a cover with Arjun, who is best known for his peppy number Baaki baatein peene baad.

Sharing the link of the track's video, Shehnaaz wrote on Instagram Story: "Wait is over. Full video out."

In the musical clip, we see Shenaaz and Arjun singing the song, and fans are amused by Shehnaaz's singing skills.

"Beautifully sung," a user commented.

"Salman Khan will be so happy to hear this angelic voice," another user wrote.

View this post on Instagram

@carlaruthdennis @arjunkanungo #funtym

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on

A day ago, Shehnaaz uploaded a photograph of herself posing along with Arjun and his girlfriend Carla Dennis.


