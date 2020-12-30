Shehnaaz Gill Asks Security Guards to Let Fans Click Pictures, Netizens Melt Over Sweet Gesture

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who is also referred to as 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif', has a big fan following. She was one of the most loved contestants on BB13 and her cute antics with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla were the highlights of the show.

While the actress gained a larger fanbase post the show, she also loves to be surrounded by her fans. A video of where she is requesting her security guards to let her fans meet and click pictures with her has gone viral on the internet.

In the video that has been shared by Manav Manglani on Instagram, the actress can be seen exiting from a hotel. Her fans notice her and come to meet and greet, but are stopped by her security guards. Later, she can be seen requesting the security guard to let the fans click photos with her.

This sweet gesture of Shehnaaz has made her fans love her more. They have showered her with praises on the post. A user commented, “She's so humble & a sweetheart that she herself asked her bodyguard to remove his hand & let fans meet with her & get clicked with her. Also, don't miss out that last part where she was greeting those twins.” Another user commented, “She is such a sweetheart.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is currently enjoying the beachy weather in Goa along with Sidharth. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport before they flew off to Goa. According to reports, they will be shooting there for the upcoming music single which is expected to release on Valentine's Day. A day back, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself where she can be seen running on the Goa beach. The actress looks stunning dressed up in a white floral printed top paired with white shorts.