HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHEHNAAZ GILL: Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after her stint at Bigg Boss season 13. She is an actress and a singer, who shares a massive fan following. Apart from ruling social media for her posts and interview bits, the actress has won the hearts of her fans by featuring in music videos like Tu Yaheen Hai, and Honsla Rakh.

Recently, she starred with Guru Randhawa in music video titled Moon Rise. She is currently hosting a chat show called Desi Vibes, as well as gearing up for her forthcoming film with Salman Khan - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz Gill’s social media game is quite amazing. She keeps her fans updated by sharing photos, or videos of her personal and professional lives. She has also offered a few glimpses of her childhood.

On Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday, let’s take a walk down memory lane and see cute photos of the actress from her childhood.

Shehnaaz Gill is fun and goofy and this video is proof. The short snippet shows her transformation from a cute little munchkin to her goofy self in the reality show. The video begins with throwback pictures from her childhood, followed by a few snaps from her growing-up years. The video also shows a snippet of her glamorous side in a music video and her stint in the Bigg Boss house.

This photo collage shows Shehnaaz Gill at three different stages of her life. The singer can be seen wearing a kurti and looking absolutely pretty in the first part of the collage. In the second photo, she looks glamorous in her co-ord outfit, and the final photo is of an adorable Shehnaaz as a little kid.

Shehnaaz Gill was a cutie pie as a child and this photo proves our point. She can be seen dressed in a checkered frock and posing for the camera funnily.

Shehnaaz Gill was an adorable little baby with cute cheeks and soft curly hair. Now, the actress has transformed into a stunning diva who now rules the hearts of the masses.

This is Shehnaaz Gill’s throwback photo when ‘life was so simple’ for her. She is seen dressed in a pretty denim frock with little flower motifs.

We wish Shehnaaz Gill a very happy birthday!

